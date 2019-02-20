Shelton Library Lines: Candy Hearts, Shamrocks galore

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster St. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St., and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System are no longer accepting book donations at this time. The F.O.T.S.L.S. will make an announcement at a later date as to when they will resume taking donations.

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available. Check back to about volunteer opportunities.

In the event of bad weather or school closings/delays due to the weather, any scheduled library program(s) will be cancelled that same day.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, Feb. 26, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, Feb. 26, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, Feb. 21 and 28, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Life is Art — Thursdays, Feb. 21 and 28, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, Feb. 22, and March 1, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Feb. 26, and March 5, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Fridays, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. and March 1 at 10:30 a.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up. Beginning March 1, Connect: ELL will be meeting earlier in the day at 10:30 a.m.

Fun for Ages 4 & 5s — Tuesdays, Feb. 26, and March 5, 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesdays, Feb. 27, and March 6, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their 2s and 3s, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Alphabits — Thursdays, Feb. 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Babies & Books — Fridays, Feb. 22, and March 1, 10:30 a.m. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lapsit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Bookworms — Monday, Feb. 25 and March 4, 10:30 a.m., Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Candy Heart BINGO — Saturday, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m. Join us in celebrating Valentine’s Day in the sweetest way with Candy Heart BINGO Instead of calling out “B-13” or “N-43” be prepared to hear “ UR CUTE” or “BE MINE” as this BINGO is played with sayings from a favorite holiday treat! All ages welcome, Registration Required.

Shelton History Center Presentation — Saturday, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. Shelton History Center will be presenting a discussion on “Slavery in Connecticut.” No registration and program is open to the public.

Shamrock Shindig! — Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. Come join us for a Wee Bit of Fun as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Plumb. Kids 0 to 12 years old are welcome to wear their favorite shade of green and join in the festivities. The Shamrock Shindig will feature a St. Patty’s Day story, crafts, party games and a lucky snack, too. Registration is required.

Books @ Noon — Monday, Feb. 25, noon. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty.

Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.