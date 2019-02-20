Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, Feb. 21

CT Flower Show

9 Strength Train

10-11:30 Open Registrations

10 Square Dancing

10:30 Strength Train

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

Friday, Feb. 22

9:30 Tickets Available for Irish Cabaret

9:30 Computer & Photo Club

9:30 Exercise

10 Dominoes

12-4 AAA Driver Safety

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Bingo

3 Cardio Lite

Monday, Feb. 25

9:30 Exercise

9:30 Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin

10 Arts & Crafts

10:15 Exercise

12 Canasta

1 Billiard

1 Ballroom Cardio

1 Bingo

1 Painting (open studio)

Tuesday, Feb. 26

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 Smart Money for Seniors with Newtown Savings

12 Crochet & Knitting

12 Ladies Pool

12:30 Pinochle

12:30-2:30 Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing

1 Pool Lessons

1 Mah Jongg

Wednesday, Feb. 27

9:30 Exercise

9:30-11:30 Matter of Balance

10 Quilting

10 Arts & Crafts

10 Scrabble

10:15 Exercise

10:30 Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 Bridge Lessons

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Pinochle

1 Bingo Bonanza

1:30 Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Feb. 28

10 Square Dancing

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

Friday, March 1

9:30 Computer & Photo Club

9:30 Exercise

10 Dominoes

10:15 Exercise

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Bingo

3 Cardio Lite