Shelton weekly city meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill St., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Special Purchasing — Bids, 5 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.

Monday, Feb. 25

Legislators’ Town Hall Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Board of Aldermen Public Hearing on Ordinances, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Subcommittee, 6 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.

Valley Transit District, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Board of Appropriations & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.