Shelton weekly city meetings

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill St., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104
Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104
Special Purchasing — Bids, 5 p.m., City Hall First Floor Room 104
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church St.
Monday, Feb. 25
Legislators’ Town Hall Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.
Board of Aldermen Public Hearing on Ordinances, 7 p.m., City Hall Auditorium.
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Subcommittee, 6 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Anti-Litter Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.
Valley Transit District, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Board of Appropriations & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall, First Floor Room 104.