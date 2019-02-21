On River Road: New condo project proposed

A developer is proposing a 36-unit condo development at 85-97 River Road, across from the Baingan Indian restaurant.

Key Development LLC wants to construct nine buildings on 12.4 acres in the Residence-3 zone, which is intended for quarter-acre lots. It is seeking a special exception to allow a multi-family development on the land.

The project would have 24 two-bedroom townhouse units and 12 three-bedroom ranch units, with buildings up to three stories high. Each unit would have a deck or patio.

Three parcels would be combined to make up the development site, which slopes down toward the road with a major elevation change. Most of the land now is owned by Triple R Developers of Milford.

The combined property has 400 feet of frontage on River Road (Route 110) and the complex would be accessed off one driveway at the northern part of the site. All units would be at least 50 feet from River Road.

Much of the property, in the rear and southern part, would be undeveloped due to wetlands and grade changes.

The site includes close to an acre of wetlands and a separate application has been filed with the city Inland Wetlands Commission for the project.

From the initial plans, it appears two parking spaces per unit and 16 visitor spaces would be provided, for a total of 88 spaces. An existing house at 85 River Road would be demolished and replaced by the driveway entrance.

The site is south of Trolley Bridge Road and north of Nettleton Court, and interior sections are near Jenyfer Court and Richard Boulevard.

A public hearing on the proposal is set for the P&Z meeting on Feb. 27, which begins at 7 p.m.

Gaida plan hearing

A public hearing on the newest housing plan for the 3.96-acre Gaida property at 405 Long Hill Avenue also will take place Feb. 27.

The latest application involves four single-family homes on lots from 0.3 to 0.4 acres, with 2.1 acres set aside as common area for the Brookview Heights development.

Numerous attempts to develop the property in the past have failed to get zoning approval, including a six-lot plan last year, due to concerns about density and the large amounts of fill used on the land through the years. Applications have met with strong neighborhood opposition.

The parcel is owned by Jack and Josephine Gaida, who have a pending appeal of a past Zoning Board of Appeals denial now in court.

The new application seeks to create a Planned Development District (PDD) on the property. Parts of the land are in two different zoning districts — most is light industrial while some land along Long Hill Avenue is zoned Residence-1, requiring one acre per house.

The land now has a single-family home on it and is between existing home lots and the Route 8 highway, and essentially across the street from Sylvan Drive.

The new lots would be accessed from a common driveway off Long Hill Avenue and a homeowners association would control the common area.