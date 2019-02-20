Program focuses on rising cost of education

Residents will get an inside look at the rising cost of education, the changing needs of students and the challenges of paying for it all Thursday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library.

The program, titled Success in the 21st Century: Preparing Our Schools for a Modern Education, is free and will feature four speakers — Patrice McCarthy, deputy director and general counsel at CABE; David Erwin, a superintendent with more than 25 years experience in Connecticut; Andrea Leonardi, an experienced special education director; and Shelton’s school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet.

This event is sponsored by the Shelton Democratic Town Committee and is part of the Community Matters series sponsored by the Shelton Democrats. For more information, visit www.sheltondemocrats.com or Facebook.com/SheltonDemocrats or Twitter.com/SheltonDems