This Weekend: Concerts, theater and more

J.T. Liss

J.T. Liss’ Solo exhibit will be displayed Feb. 21-24 at the Firehourse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Ave., Milford. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Paint and Sip

Paint and Sip will be held on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org/registration.

Loretta Egan Murphy

Loretta Egan Murphy will perform on Feb. 21 at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. The performance is free. For more information, call 203-876-9973.

Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs Feb. 22 and March 1 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23 and March 2 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Wooster School Theater, 91 Miry Brook Road, Danbury. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit woosterschool.org/spellingbee.

Ale To The Chief

Ale To The Chief is on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place., Westport. The event celebrates George Washington’s 287th birthday. Tickets are $50-$75. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Bluegrass Club

Angry O’Haras & Friends will perform at the Bluegrass Club Night on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St., Ridgefield. Suggested donation is $25. For more information, visit firstcongregational.com.

Elizabeth Ziman

Elizabeth Ziman will perform a concert on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Laughter Save Lives

Laughter Save Lives is on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $20 to $29.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Ghostface Killah

Ghostface Killah, a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, will perform on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $20 to $50. For more information, visit wallstreettheater.com.

Winter walk

Winter Walk in the Woods will be held on Feb. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Learn to track prints and look for signs of what the animals are doing in the winter. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Colonial Cookery

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids is on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road., Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will learn to make a Colonial Maple Tart. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Maple Sugar Day

Maple Sugar Day is on Feb. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenwich Land Trust, 370 Round Hill Road, Greenwich. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit gltrust.org.

Marian Anderson celebration

Vocalist Christine Jobson and pianist Gregory Thompson will perform in the Marian Anderson celebration at Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, call 203-837-8732.

Ballroom

Sam Hacke and Katarina Hermanova will perform at Premier Ballroom Dance Company’s show on Feb. 23 from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Choral Chameleon

The Storytime Concert with Choral Chameleon will be held on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $10 to $20. Info visit uuwestport.org/choral-chameleon-concert.

1964 the Tribute

1964 the Tribute will be staged on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $22 to $37. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

West Side Story

West Side Story will be performed on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets are $37.50 to $50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Linda Eder

Linda Eder will perform on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $57.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Andrew Kennedy

Andrew Kennedy will perform on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Songs from the Heart

Songs from the Heart will be performed on Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, Trumbull. Tickets are $5. For more information, call 203-452-5065.

Story Pirates

The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show is on Feb. 24 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Sister Cities

The Stratford Sister Cities Chorus concert is on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. The concert is free. For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Tom Pesce

Illusionist Tom Pesce will perform on Feb. 24 at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Delamar Southport, 275 Old Post Road, Southport. Tickets are $60 to $75. For more information, visit DELAMARMagic.com.

Frogtown

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates is on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.