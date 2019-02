The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist.

Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary: $5 per person.

For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.