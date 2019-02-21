Teen Safe Driving Awareness Night on April 2

Juniors and seniors of lower Naugatuck Valley high schools and their parents are invited to the 10th annual Teen Safe Driving Awareness Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

“Teen drivers have a higher rate of fatal crashes, mainly because of their immaturity, lack of skills, and lack of experience,” said Cathi Kellett of Griffin Hospital’s Community Outreach & Valley Parish Nurse Program. “With guidance from their parents and programs like this one, we aim to help prepare young drivers for the dangers of the road and help keep everyone safe.”

This free program will feature a presentation by Fran Mayko, American Automobile Association (AAA) public affairs manager, and Adelle Zocher, AAA community education coordinator, titled, “Dangerous Intersections — What Teens Need to Know Before They Go.”

Griffin Hospital will provide a free dinner for all attendees. Participating students will receive free gift cards for Dunkin Donuts and be entered into a grand prize drawing for prom ticket bids.

This event is free, but seating is limited. Reservation are due by March 25 to Dee at 203-924-7614 or d.kopec@cityofshelton.org. Provide your name, phone number, town and number of guests.

The event is sponsored by AAA Northeast, Shelton Youth Service Bureau, Ansonia Youth Service Bureau, Valley Parish Nurse Program, Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley and Griffin Health.