Echo Hose Ambulance recently benefited from the generosity of Adams Hometown Market of Shelton and its customers who donated to the “Round Up” campaign during December. The “Round Up” raised more than $3,900 for Echo Hose Ambulance to assist with the purchase of a new ambulance. Pictured are grocery manager Bruce Gridley, customer service manager Anna Hine, Karen Masek and Echo Hose Ambulance Chief Michael Chaffee.