At Plumb Library: Learn to create Pysanky eggs

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a craft program teaching participants how to create Pysanky eggs. The program will be held March 30 at 9 a.m. in the Main Meeting Room on the upper floor of the library.

Debora Semonich will teach the ancient Eastern European art of decorating Easter eggs. Participants at this hands on beginners hands-on workshop will create their own Pysanka to take home with them. Demonstrated will be how to write your design on the egg with wax, dye it, and remove the wax to reveal the colorful finished egg.

Registration is required. To register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 925-2580 or visit www.sheltonlibrary.org. Plumb Memorial Library is located at 65 Wooster St.