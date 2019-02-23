State Open: Shelton’s Matt Weiner defeats top heavyweight

Shelton High freshman Matt Weiner defeated No. 1 seed Henry Schrecengost from Avon to advance to the semifinals in the heavyweight division at the State Open Wrestling Championships in New Haven on Friday.

He won’t be the only Gael competing in the championship semifinal round that gets under way today at 12:15 at the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Ray Weiner, a senior seeded 14th at 220 pounds, posted two victories and will meet No. 2 seed George Harrington from Staples-Westport in the semis.

The finals are scheduled for 4:30.