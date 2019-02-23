State Open: Shelton’s Ray Weiner finds way to final round

Shelton High’s Ray Weiner battled Staples-Westport’s George Harrington through six minutes of regulation for a spot in the 220-pound class final at the State Open championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

The rivals were tied 1-1 going into overtime.

They took the score to 2-2 after three extra periods.

That brought on the ultimate tie-breaker.

Weiner, the 14th seed, would have 30 seconds to escape or reverse from the bottom to advance.

No. 2 seed Harrington had to keep him in control or earn back points to emerge with a win.

Weiner, with 13 ticks remaining, escaped to make it to the championship round.

A senior, Weiner will wrestle No. 1 seed Trinidad Gonzalez from Bristol Eastern for the title.

Finals start at 4:30.