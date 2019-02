Shelton High’s Ray Weiner placed second and Matt Weiner took fifth at the State Open Wrestling Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven on Saturday.

Ray Weiner, the 14 seed, lost a 2-1 decision to top-seeded Trinidad Gonzalez from Bristol Eastern in the 220-pound class final.

Matt Weiner took a 7-0 lead on Middletown’s Nygell Smikle and then pinned in their heavyweight bout for fourth place.