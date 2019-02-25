Volunteer Spotlight: Austin Hathaway

The following is be a monthly article spotlighting the volunteers who serve the residents of the city of Shelton.

Name: Austin Hathaway

Where do you live? Shelton

Where do you volunteer? Huntington Fire Company #3 (Shelton Fire Department)

Why have you chosen to volunteer, and why did you choose this organization to volunteer your time? I chose to become a volunteer because I have grown up around the fire department my entire life. My father is a Bridgeport firefighter, where my grandfather was one as well. I have always been inspired to make a difference in the community through the fire department. My brother Ryan joined the Huntington Fire Department when he was 17, and frequently told me to join once I turned 16, which led me to make one of the best decisions of my life. The Huntington firehouse is about three minutes away from my home, so it was the closest one for me to respond to. It is now considered my second family.

Occupation? Full-time student at the University of New Haven (for fire science degree).

Who is the greatest influence in your life? The greatest influence in my life would be my father. I have always looked up to him my entire life, and him coming home from work as a firefighter always made me want to follow in his footsteps. He has helped me in just about everything in life, and still continues to push me to be my best.

What is your proudest accomplishment? My proudest accomplishment in life would have to be receiving a scholarship to go to the University of New Haven for a bachelor’s degree in fire science. This has helped me pursue a career in the public safety field.

What can you not live without? I cannot live my life without my supportive friends and family, who have always been there for me.