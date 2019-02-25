Local flutist earns All State honor

Flutist Karina Friend, a junior at Shelton High School, recently represented Shelton at the Connecticut Music Educators Association Western Regional Music Concert in Darien on Jan. 12.

Friend competed against students from all over western Connecticut, earning a placement in the First Flutes. Earning a seat with the regional concert she was able to audition for the Connecticut All State Band.

Students from the entire state compete for a seat, and Friend has been accepted to the All State Band. The qualifications for each of the events are proficiency in scales, sight reading ability, musicianship, articulation, intonation and accuracy.

Friend has been a member of the Shelton Marching Gaels since in eighth grade. She attends the Regional Center of the Arts and is also a member of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra, where she has a seat in the Principal Ensemble.