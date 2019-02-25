Weekend break-in: Puff City owners seek public’s help

Owners of Puff City, located at 405 River Road, are seeking the public’s help in finding the individual responsible for stealing some $10,000 worth of vaping supplies from the store this past weekend.

Store manager Isik Yildiz told the Shelton Herald some someone broke into a side door of the building, around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, and stole the merchandise, most of which was Juul products. Yildiz said Shelton police were immediately called and a report was filed.

The store owners are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

