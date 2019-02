Five Shelton High cheerleaders have been chosen All-State by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference.

SHS juniors Mackenzie Boyce, Maia Valinsky, Emma Testani and Saige McCarten, as well as sophomore Trista Oddo, will be recognized at the All-State Banquet on March 16.

Shelton looks to defend its 2018 Class LL state title this Saturday at the CAS/CIAC/CSAC Cheerleading Championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. The snow date is Sunday.