Program focuses on managing health conditions

Griffin Hospital will host a free six-week workshop starting March 11 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St., to help individuals suffering from health conditions take back control of their lives.

The Live Well Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop provides health information and strategies to help those with health conditions like pain, anxiety, diabetes, depression, heart disease, and arthritis increase their energy and take control of their health.

Along with clinical care, participants will learn ways to cope with difficult emotions, depression, and stress/anxiety, reduce pain, improve mobility, increase energy, increase physical activity, eat healthier, use medications appropriately, and solve everyday problems and communicate effectively with family and health care providers.

The workshops will be held on Mondays, March 11, 18, 25, and April 1, 8, and 15, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Shelton Senior Center.

The Live Well Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop is sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Social Services Aging Services Division, Connecticut Department of Public Health and Griffin Hospital.

To register or for more information, call Esther Jones at Griffin Hospital’s Community Outreach and Valley Parish Nurse Program at 203-732-1523.