Shelton EMS members earn life saving honors

The Bridgeport Hospital EMS Department recently presented several members of Echo Hose Ambulance with life saving awards for excellence in patient care. These awards were presented during the department’s quarterly EMS continuing education training.

Among those honored were EMT staffers Ken Bailey and Jeff McKee; Echo Hose volunteers Collin Hessberger and Mike Egan; and paramedic Jeff McKee. In addition, Cameron Liggins, Deanna Mucherino, Jason Correia, and VEMS Paramedics Gordon MacCalla and Andrew Zebendon were also recognized for recent calls.