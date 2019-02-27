McGorty bill focuses on attracting jobs 

State Rep. Ben McGorty (R-122) is proposing legislation this session focused on attracting new businesses to the state. The bill, House Bill 6805, will provide tax credits and state assistance for sustainable manufacturing businesses that move to Connecticut.

In his written testimony, McGorty said that his district is home to the world leader in sustainable packaging and is looking to relocate its North American production facility to Shelton, which will create 70 skilled manufacturing jobs.

“House Bill 6805 proposes to offer an opportunity for Novamont to have access to appropriate incentives to help it assess the relocation opportunities here in Connecticut, versus other states in the Pacific Northwest and Canada,” said McGorty.

“The northeast and northwest United States and Canada are key areas for growth in the immediate future for Novamont’s products,” added McGorty. “I believe we should leverage the relationship we have with the company’s North American headquarters in my district to bring its greater production operation here as well. Novamont’s product is the future of packaging throughout the world for its organic properties and ability to break down in the soil. Compostable plastic is also less harmful to the environment and seen as a tool to combat the proliferation of single-use plastics.”

Dan Martens, vice president of Novamont, said in his testimony that the initial total investment for a North American production facility would be approximately $20 million, and the company is seeking some assistance with site identification, facility construction or refurbishment and workforce training.

“Our Connecticut team would be trained in Italy at Novamont’s existing production sites and Headquarters,” said Martens.

For more information or to track the legislation, visit www.cga.ct.gov.