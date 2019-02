Nine Shelton High athletes make college decisions

Shelton High’s Nick Andrade (Springfield College, football), Yasmeen Dabiran (Dennison University, women’s track & field), Robert Dillon (Fairfield University, men’s cross country), Paul Ferrigno (Western New England University, football), Alexandra Kenealy (University of New Haven (women’s track & field), Mariah Mandulak (Albertus Magnus College, women’s tennis & basketball), Anthony Russo (Western New England University, men’s soccer), Tyler Pineau (Southern Connecticut State University, men’s cross country/track & field) and David Youngquist (Western Connecticut State University, football) signed letters of intent to play sports in college on Feb. 23.