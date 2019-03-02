Kneads & Cravings: Scones for the Queen

I’ve recently been feeling pretty nostalgic about the glorious period in my life when I lived in London. I lived in a flat over a pub called the Prince of Wales, while I wasn’t quite brushing elbows with the Queen, I still like to think that I was neighborly with the royals.

Let me tell you, my little Anglophile heart was all a flutter as I wandered the streets and tubes of London for those blissful four months. Of course, I was a student so I ate like a student (whatever was super cheap or free) but on the rare occasion I would go off with friends to have a proper tea, it was always a lovely experience. Unfortunately, I don’t remember the exact petit fours or the funky little finger sandwiches that were piled high in decorative pastry towers. On the bright side, I do remember the delicate, crumbly scones.

I recently went about my mission to recreate the scones from my tea-times past. After a few false starts and a few bags of flour, I think I finally found the way to make scones that would certainly be found around my old Kensington stomping grounds. Now that I’ve perfected my scones, I’ll just wait for the Queen to respond to my invitation to tea.

Simple Scones

Makes 8

2 cups flour

½ cup sour cream

1 egg

8 tablespoons chilled butter

cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and slice the butter into small cubes. In one large bowl mix the dry ingredients and butter together, kneading the mixture together with your hands. In a small “bowl, whisk the sour cream and egg until the mix is nice and smooth. Stir the sour cream mixture into the other bowl and combine with a fork. Once evenly mixed, flour a cutting board and form the dough into an 8-inch wide circle that is roughly ¾-inch thick on the board. Add an extra tablespoon of flour or sugar to the top (based on your preference) and cut the dough into 8 triangles. Place the cut dough on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake for 18-20 minutes or until the scones are a golden brown. Let them cool for a few minutes and serve.

Scones pair well with a cup of tea and jam, or with a pile of blankets and a few episodes of The Crown.