Shelton Library Lines: Stories, knitting and Shamrocks

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Most require advance registration. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster St. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461 and follow the greeting message to direct you the department best suited to answer your question, or to register for programs. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church St., and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is accepting book donations at this time. There is a separate cart available for donation drop offs located in the foyer. There are also tax receipts available at the Children’s Department desk. For any questions ask a staff member..

Due to the large number of teens who are currently volunteering at Plumb, the library has no volunteer hours available. Check back to about volunteer opportunities.

In the event of bad weather or school closings/delays due to the weather, any scheduled library program(s) will be cancelled that same day.

Huntington Branch Library

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, March 1, 1 p.m. The selection for March is Saturday Night Widows by Becky Aikmen. This is a transcendent and infectiously wise memoir which explores surprising new discoveries about how people experience grief and loss. April’s title is And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hossieni. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesdays, March 5 and 12, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesdays, March 5 and 12, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesdays, March 6 and 13, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Mutiny on the Bounty — Friday, March 8, 1 p.m. Bob Begin returns with a fascinating presentation that details the backstory of Charles Nordhoff’s famous tale. In 1789, a mutiny took place aboard the HMS Bounty. Her Captain, William Bligh, and 18 men loyal to him, were put in a 23’ open boat and cast adrift. On board the Bounty, a young, well-bred Midshipman, Fletcher Christian, leading the mutineers set sail for a safe haven. What happened to the men in the open boat, where did the mutineers go, and what was the reaction of the Royal Navy when it learned that one of her ships had been taken? For the answers to these questions, all hands can register now.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi: Thursday Sessions — Thursdays, Feb. 28, and March 7, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Alphabits — Thursdays, Feb. 28, 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Life is Art — Thursdays, Feb. 28, and March 7, 6 p.m. Ages 10 and older. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Fridays, March 1 and 8, 9:05 a.m. Plumb Memorial Library has added more dates for Friday Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Registration is required; call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to register. Note: Tai Chi location meets in the historic Reading Room.

Babies & Books — Fridays, March 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. New program. Bouncing beautiful tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Knit! — Tuesdays, March 5 and 12, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Fridays, March 1 and 8, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners, join us at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of our Conversation Café. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Shamrock Shindig! — Saturday, March 2, 11 a.m. Come join us for a Wee Bit of Fun as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Plumb. Kids 0 to 12 years old are welcome to wear their favorite shade of green and join in the festivities. The Shamrock Shindig will feature a St. Patty’s Day story, crafts, party games and a lucky snack, too. Registration is required.

Olde Ripton Garden Club — Monday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. Local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share speakers, information and support; new members welcome. New joining members fee is $5.

Bookworms — Monday, March 4 and March 11, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesday, March 5, 10:30 a.m. New program. Kids ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a New series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesday, March 6, 10:30 a.m. New program. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts for six weeks. Registration is required.

Between the Pages Book Club — Wednesday, March 6, 6:30 p.m. A monthly book club specifically for third and fourth grade readers. Each registered child will receive a free copy of this month’s book. Children are expected to have read book prior to coming to our book club meeting. We will discuss the book and engage in story related activities! Caregivers are requested to remain in library during book club meeting. We will meet in Upstairs CT Room. Registration is required.

Home Delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.