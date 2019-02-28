Talk on minimally invasive hip surgery set

Griffin Hospital will offer a free presentation on minimally invasive hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, March 20, at 5:45 p.m. at the hospital, 130 Division St., Derby.

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Philip Minotti will discuss the advanced direct anterior approach for hip replacement, which offers important advantages over standard surgical procedures. Direct anterior hip replacement patients generally experience less pain along with a shorter length of stay in the hospital and faster recovery. Minotti will be available at the end of the presentation to answer any questions from attendees.

These seminars are offered monthly at Griffin Hospital. Refreshments will be served. For more information or to reserve your spot, call Griffin Hospital orthopedic care specialist Amy Gagne at 203-732-7524.