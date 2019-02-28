Shelton city meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Friday, March 1

Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., Valley Transit District, 41 Main Street, Derby.

Tuesday, March 5

Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.

Special Board of Education, 6:15 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.

Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.

Wednesday, March 6

Special Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 5 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.

Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall third floor, Room 303.

Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.

Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall third floor, Room .

Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.

Thursday, March 7

Cooperative Educational Services, 3 p.m., CES, 40 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull.

Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.

Friday, March 8

Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCG), 10 a.m., NVCG, 49 Leavenworth Street, Suite 303, Waterbury.