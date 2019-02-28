Shelton city meeting schedule

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Friday, March 1
Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., Valley Transit District, 41 Main Street, Derby.
Tuesday, March 5
Board of Aldermen Street Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.
Special Board of Education, 6:15 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Ave.
Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.
Wednesday, March 6
Special Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 5 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.
Trails Committee, 5:30 p.m., City Hall third floor, Room 303.
Board of Aldermen Public Health & Safety Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall third floor, Room .
Citizen’s Advisory Board, 7 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Thursday, March 7
Cooperative Educational Services, 3 p.m., CES, 40 Lindeman Drive, Trumbull.
Purchasing — Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall first floor, Room 104.
Friday, March 8
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments (NVCG), 10 a.m., NVCG, 49 Leavenworth Street, Suite 303, Waterbury.