New season begins for Olde Ripton Garden Club

The meeting will feature a program on “Xeriscape Gardening,” a presentation about a method of gardening that involves choosing plants that are appropriate to their site and creating a landscape that requires little or very little supplemental watering.

Former club president and master gardener, Renee Marsh, will speak on the topic and cover what xeriscape gardening is, how to use the basic principles, what plants are appropriate for our climate and a common-sense guide to gardening in harmony with your site. Marsh is co-cwner of Hilltop Blooms in Shelton and head gardener for the town of Monroe. She was recently appointed horticulture chair of CT Federated Garden Clubs and teaches gardening classes for the NY Botanical Garden and adult education programs. She also speaks to many community groups and writes about gardening for local publications. The club is currently holding its member drive, and area gardeners and enthusiasts are asked to consider joining the club and assist with its mission of beautifying streets, highways and grounds around public buildings in Shelton, said club President Renee Protomastro. The club provides education and knowledge of horticulture and preservation of the environment. Area residents can join no matter what their level of gardening. Projects include working on community gardens around town, holiday decorating at public buildings in Shelton, a garden therapy program with seniors, and youth gardening in Shelton schools. Getting involved with activities of the club, said Protomastro, is a good way to get to know neighbors and be active in projects related to gardening, house plants, horticulture classes, trips, landscape design, and programs focusing on pollinators, birds and conservation.

Annual dues for membership are $35 for monthly meetings (except January and February). Meetings include speakers, a light lunch, great conversation and activities. Interested parties are invited to attend a meeting to see if they want to join.

The first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 4, in the Plumb Memorial Library Community Room (downstairs), 65 Wooster St., Shelton. Members are free. A visitor fee of $5 is requested and helps defray costs of program, lunch and refreshments.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club is a non-profit organization.For more information visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org or Like Us on Facebook at:facebook.com/SheltonORGC.