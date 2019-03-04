‘This Old Hat’ to honor women’s history

To honor Women’s History Month in March, Shelton Historical Society will present This Old Hat, Patriots of Liberty, on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

Patty Carver, a singer, actress, and writer with international credits, will perform an original musical presentation bringing four noted American women to life. The program will be held at the Echo Hose Educational Center, 430 Coram Ave., in the former St. Joseph’s School.

Both sweet and savory light refreshments will be included in the admission price of $20/non-members, $15 for members of Shelton Historical Society, to benefit all educational programs of the organization. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

Four noted women of American history will be portrayed in This Old Hat, Patriots of Liberty. Historically correct and entertaining, the extraordinary stories of the lives of Betsy Ross, Deborah Sampson, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Amelia Earhart will delight, inform and inspire the audience.

This program is one of a series of special presentations that will be offered this year by Shelton Historical Society to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the organization’s founding in 1969. The Shelton Historical Society operates Shelton History Center, a museum complex of six historic buildings located just north of the Huntington Green at 70 Ripton Road.

The center houses collections of manuscript materials, rare books, letters, diaries and documents as well as material culture artifacts that represent Shelton’s history. Special events, monthly book discussions, and a biweekly program for teens are held. Curriculum-based enrichment programs for school groups and a summer program for children are offered.

Find more information and announcements about future programs by calling (203) 925-1803, visiting the www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or www.facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety/.