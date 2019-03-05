An afternoon of Italian American music

I Liguri will be performing in a cabaret at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull on Sunday March 24, at 1 p.m..

I Liguri is an Italian-American duo, featuring Pino Minghetti on drums/vocals and Carmelo Liardi on keys/vocals. They have been performing for more than four decades all over the world. They have headlined at area festivals, and they specialize in Italian American music from the “old country.”

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 for more information.