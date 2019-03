On Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., gather around the 150-year-old Sugar Maple tree at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St., with demonstrations on what it takes to turn sap into sweet maple syrup. Then take a walk to the firepit to watch the evaporation process.

The program will conclude with a syrup taste test, where you’ll be challenged to identify the real maple syrup. A fun, educational program for families.

Free of charge; donations gratefully accepted.