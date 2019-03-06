Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Photography competition, March 15, 4-8 p.m., March 16 and 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Guilford Art Center’s Gallery, 411 Church St., Guilford. Shoreline Arts Alliance is opening submissions for IMAGES, Connecticut’s oldest state-wide photography competition. Exhibition runs March 21-April 6. Info: shorelinearts.org/images-submission-info.

Call for Art, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk is accepting submissions for a juried exhibition, Historic Grounds & Modern Gardens. Submission deadline is March 18, at noon. Fee: $40 for 2 entries, $10 each for additional entries. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Connecticut’s Got Talent audition shows, March 22, 29 and April 5, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets: $20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Calling all photographers: Milford Photo Expo, April 11-May 30, Milford Arts Council (the MAC), 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Art may be submitted April 5, 4-6 p.m. and April 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Submission fee: $10/photo. All skill levels welcome. Reception: April 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: milfordarts.org/milford-photo-expo-lp, 203-878-6647.

The Call for Makers, the Maker Faire Westport is accepting makers for their 2019 fair, set to run April 27. Part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new, Maker Faire Westport is an all-ages gathering of tech enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkerers, hobbyists, engineers, science clubs, authors, artists, students and commercial exhibitors. Info: westport.makerfaire.com/callfor-makers/.

LMMM 2019 Young Writers’ Competition, accepting entries through June 7. Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is launching its sixth annual writing competition entitled, A Victorian Era Mystery: “Whodunit” at the Mansion. Info: email education@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.