Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Xeno & Oaklander, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $18. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tab Benoit, March 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gangstagrass, March 8, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Elton John by Captain Fantastic, March 9, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

American Violin Sonatas, March 9, 7:30 p.m., Danbury Music Centre, 256 Main St., Danbury. Tickets: $10-$20. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Dana Fuchs Band, March 9, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Melissa Etheridge tribute — Little Secret, March 9, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $18-$33. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Path to Jupiter, March 9, 8 p.m., March 10, 3 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Cuartetango string quartet, March 10, 3:30 p.m., Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Free. Registration required: greenwichlibrary.org.

Adam Ezra Group, March 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Oz Noy, Dave Weckl, and Jimmy Haslip, March 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tape Face, March 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40- $140. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Celtic Angels, March 14, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Crystal Bowersox, March 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Antibalas, March 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Howie Day, March 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jefferson Starship, March 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NEEDTOBREATHE: Acoustic Live Tour, March 16, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Back to Back to Black, March 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Amy Winehouse tribute featureing Remember Jones. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Moonstruck, March 16, 8 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$59. Info: GBS.org.

The Marshall Tucker Band, March 16, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$75. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Pianist Peter Serkin, March 17, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, NY. Tickets: $15 -$50. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Mark Wood and the Fairfield School Orchestras, March 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fairfield Warde High School, 755 Melville Ave., Fairfield. Tickets: $10. Info: eventbrite.com, fairfieldschools.org.

The Hip Abduction, March 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Orleans Jazz, March 21, 7-9 p.m., Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Concert in the Farmhouse includes beers, box supper. Tickets $60-$70. Info: 203-977-6543, stamfordmuseum.org.

The Machine, March 22, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50-$100. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yarn, March 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Creamery Station will also perform. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kashmir: The Live Led Zeppelin Show, March 22, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Band of Friends, March 23, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring Davy Knowles & Gerry Mcavoy. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Cabaret concert, March 24, 1 p.m., Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Pl., Trumbull. Tickets $5. Info: 203-452-5065.

Walden Chamber Players: Strings & Bassoon, March 24, 3 p.m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Featuring the works of both classical and contemporary composers. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-748-2177, danburyconcert.org.

The Secret Sisters, March 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mike Mains & The Branches, March 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat Metheny Side Eye, March 27, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68-$78. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Richard Shindell, March 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Choir of New College, March 30, 5-7 p.m., Christ & Holy Trinity Church, 75 Church Ln., Westport. Tickets: $10-$80. Info: 203-227-0287.

Eggy, March 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Piano Sonatas in the Age of Beethoven and Mozart, March 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras: Carmina Burana, March 31, 3 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20. Info: theklein.org.

Music by Jewish Composers, March 31, 4 p.m., Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield. Free, but donations accepted. Info: danburymusiccentre.org/charles-ives-concert-series/.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Music of Bobby Darin. Tickets $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Soja With Iya Terra, Coolie Ranx & the Pilfers, March 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Soundwaves Concert with the Lions Gate Trio, April 6, 2 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fplct.librarymarket.com.

Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers, April 10, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40.50-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Redhot & Blue, April 13, 4:30 p.m., Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield. Redhot & Blue, Yale University’s oldest all-gender a cappella group and premier vocal jazz ensemble. Tickets $12. Info: redhot-ridgebury.eventbrite.com/.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Across the Universe, April 13, 8 p.m., The Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$59. Info: theklein.org.

Piano concert, April 13, 8 p.m. and April 14, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Federico Colli performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto. Free Interactive MusiKids program April 14, 2 p.m. Tickets: $25-$76. Info:, stamfordsymphony.org.

London Philharmonic Orchestra, April 16, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $32-$95. Info: palacestamford.org.

Eagles by Desert Highway, April 20, 5 and 8:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $46. Info: dtcab.com.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 26-27, 8 p.m., Parsons Complex Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W River St., Milford. Benefits the Milford Public Schools Music Department. Tickets: $45-$75. Info: eventbrite.com.