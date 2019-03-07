This Weekend: Concerts, plays and more

Merchant of Venice
The Merchant of Venice runs March 7-17 as part of the Valley Shakespeare Festival at 415 Howe Ave., Shelton. Tickets are $10-$35. For more information, visit vsfestival.org.
Xeno & Oaklander
Xeno & Oaklander will perform on March 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $18. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Tab Benoit
Tab Benoit will perform on March 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $45. For more information, vist fairfieldtheatre.org.
Evening of One Acts
An Evening of One Acts will run March 8-30 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Eight original, unpublished short plays will be performed. Tickets are $28-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.
Fly Fishing
The Fly Fishing Film Tour will be held on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Newtown. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit flyfilmtour.com.
The Revolutionists
The Revolutionists will be performed on March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. This free reading celebrates International Women’s Day. Dress for Success of Mid-Fairfield County will be collecting donations of gently used professional attire through March 8 in the Playhouse lobby. Reservations required. For more information, email rsvp@westportplayhouse.org.
Gangstagrass
Gangstagrass will perform on March 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Dave Reilly
Dave Reilly will perform on March 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Emergence
The Emergence exhibit runs March 9 through May 5 at the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. The artwork of Ralph Levesque, Kristin Merrill, and William Scully will be on display. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.
Artful Visage
Artful Visage will be on display March 9 through June 1 at the Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Art by Bobbi Eike Mullen will be on display. For more information, call 203-762-8311.
Irish dinner
The corned beef and cabbage dinner will be on March 9 at 5 p.m. at the United Church of Christ-Devon, 30 Ormond St., Milford. Live Irish music will be presented by The Hibernians. All proceeds benefit work of the church. Tickets $14. Reservations are required. For more information, call 203-874-6422.
Elton John
Elton John by Captain Fantastic will be on March 9 at 5 and 8:15 p.m. at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets are $46. For more information, visit dtcab.com.
Playing For Paws
The Playing for Paws Animal Rescue Fund-raiser is on March 9 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford. Tickets are $43.34. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.
Violin
American Violin Sonatas will be performed on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Danbury Music Centre, 256 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $10-$20. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org.
Ivy League of Comedy
The Ivy League of Comedy will perform on March 9 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Countess and Friends
Countess and Friends is on March 9, 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The event will be led by an original cast member of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York, Luann de Lesseps. Tickets are $60-$90. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Little Secret
Melissa Etheridge tribute — Little Secret will perform on March 9 at 8 p.m. at the Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $18-$33. For more information, visit BijouTheatreCT.com.
Path to Jupiter
The Path to Jupiter will be performed on March 9 at 8 p.m. and on March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.
Dana Fuchs Band
The Dana Fuchs Band will perform on March 9 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Sleeping Beauty
The Bolshoi Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty will be screened on March 10 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
MLK Celebration
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The keynote speaker is James Forman Jr. The event is free. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org or westportlibrary.org.
Quartet
Cuartetango String Quartet will perform on March 10 at 3:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Library’s Cole Auditorium, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The concert is free. Registration required. For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org.
Adam Ezra Group
The Adam Ezra Group will perform on March 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.