Shelton Police: Three promoted to lieutenant

The Shelton Police Department promoted three sergeants to the rank of lieutenant last month.

Those promoted were 19-year-veterans Matthew Kunkel and Michael McPadden, and 13- year-veteran Brian Yerzak. Kunkel is assigned to the Patrol Division, while lieutenant McPadden is assigned to the Detective Division and Yerzak to administration/accreditation.

Promotions for sergeant and detective are expected in the near future. To replace promoted officers, the Shelton Police Department is accepting applications for lateral transfers for the position of police officer. To apply, certified officers are encouraged apply at www.policeapp.com. The deadline to apply is May 3, 2019, however, each candidate must take the written test on April 20, 2019, at 8 a.m. to noon, which will be administered at Tyrell Middle School in Wolcott.