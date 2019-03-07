Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, March 14

9 Strength Train

10 Square Dancing

10:30 Strength Train

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

Friday, March 15

8 Walking Club

9:30 Computer & Photo Club

9:30 Exercise

10 Dominoes

10:30 Valley Parish Nurses

12 St. Patrick’s Celebration

No pool, low impact exercise, bingo, cardio lite or lunch today.

Monday, March 18

9:30 Exercise

9:30 Computers

9:30 Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin

10 Arts & Crafts

10:15 Exercise

10:30 Move-It with Darlene

12 Canasta

12:15 Low Impact Exercise

1 Billiard Mixer

1 Ballroom Cardio

1 Bonus Bingo

1 Painting (open studio)

Tuesday, March 19

Aquaturf

9 Strength Train

9:15 Drivers Safety AARP

9:30 Bridge

9:30 Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 Strength Train

12 Crochet & Knitting

12 Ladies Pool

12:30 Pinochle

12:30-2:30 Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing

1 Meet & Greet Social

1 Pool Lessons

1 Mah Jongg

1:30 AARP Chapter Meeting

Wednesday, March 20

9 Free Facials

9:15 Zumba Gold

9:30 Exercise

9:30-11:30 Matter of Balance

10 Quilting

10 Arts & Crafts

10 Scrabble

10:15 Exercise

10:30 Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 Bridge Lessons

10:30 Attorney Drazen

12 Chorus

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Grief Support

1 Pinochle

1 Bingo

1:30 Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, March 21

9 Strength Train

10 Square Dancing

10:30 Strength Train

12:30 Beginner Line Dancing

1 Yoga with Jill

1 Bridge

1 Pinochle

1:30 Sweating to the Oldies

2 Wii Bowling

2:30 Tai Chi

4:30 Caregivers Seminar

Friday, March 22

8 Walking Club

9:30 Register for June Trips

9:30 Computer & Photo Club

9:30 Exercise

10 Dominoes

12:30 Low Impact Exercise

1 Bingo

3 Cardio Lite