Church hosting Lenten fish fry dinners

First United Methodist Church of Shelton is holding its 17th annual Lenten fish fry dinners.

Each Friday in Lent, March 8 through April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the church will offer some home cooking, including baked or fried fish, choice of potato, pasta, homemade coleslaw, dessert, and beverages. Prices are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60 and older) and $6 for children 12 and younger. No reservations needed. Dine in or take out.

First United Methodist Church is located at 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton (corner of Long Hill Avenue and Rocky Rest Road). The hall is handicapped accessible, including the new handicapped bathroom. For more information, call 203-929-3537 or visit www.umcshelton.org. Proceeds will support the church’s ministries and missions.