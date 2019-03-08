Shelton schools celebrate wonders of reading

The Shelton Police Department visited Sunnyside School on March 1 to read to students as part of the national Read Across America event. This was the fifth consecutive year Shelton police officers have read to the Sunnyside School students.

Reading was the order of the day Friday, March 1, as all Shelton schools once again participated in the national Read Across America Day.

Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997. One part of the project is National Read Across America Day, an observance in the United States held on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

Deb Perman, with second grader Nicole Calvert, stands next to the Dr. Seuss quilt she created that now hangs in Long Hill School. Perman retired after 40 years teaching in the district. She was one of the many mystery readers at Long Hill School Friday, March 1. — Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media

From local leaders to mystery readers to board games, each local public school made its mark on a day that celebrates the wonders of reading. Long Hill School, which used the mystery reader route, invited as guests retired teachers, including present Board of Education member Kathy Yolish, some of who donned Dr. Seuss attire, read t the youngsters.

Perry Hill School opened the day’s celebration with classes cracking out the board games, from Trouble to Clue, dominoes to Scrabble, all with some word and card games thrown in for good measure. The day ended with students reading — and it seemed these youngsters could not have been happier, especially since March 1 was also crazy dress up day.

Perry Hill School started including board games on the community reading day last year, and, according to school reading consultant Cara Foley, “it was such a success, we decided to do it again.”

Perry Hill School teacher Amy D’Amico was an intense battle of Sequence with student Kevin Torres, who ended up winning, as Mohammed (Faiz) Khan, Johnathan Moscato, Christian Santos , Jack Racsko and Annabelle Monaco-Belden watch. — Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media
Eleni Gonzalez, Diara Navarro, Adia Wolfe and Veronica Vorontsova — in Dana Staron’s class at Perry Hill School — enjoy a game of cards. — Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media
From left, Niko Romano, Devin Reid, Logan Persson, Justin Gonzalez, Daniel Taylor and Patrick Cavalieri enjoy a game with teacher Elizabeth Connelly at Perry Hill School Friday, March 1. — Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media
Harshita Upadhyay, Gwen Leonard and Maggie Lupa — students in Elizabeth Connelly’s class — play a game of Operation. — Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media

