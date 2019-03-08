Shelton schools celebrate wonders of reading

Reading was the order of the day Friday, March 1, as all Shelton schools once again participated in the national Read Across America Day.

Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997. One part of the project is National Read Across America Day, an observance in the United States held on the school day closest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.

From local leaders to mystery readers to board games, each local public school made its mark on a day that celebrates the wonders of reading. Long Hill School, which used the mystery reader route, invited as guests retired teachers, including present Board of Education member Kathy Yolish, some of who donned Dr. Seuss attire, read t the youngsters.

Perry Hill School opened the day’s celebration with classes cracking out the board games, from Trouble to Clue, dominoes to Scrabble, all with some word and card games thrown in for good measure. The day ended with students reading — and it seemed these youngsters could not have been happier, especially since March 1 was also crazy dress up day.

Perry Hill School started including board games on the community reading day last year, and, according to school reading consultant Cara Foley, “it was such a success, we decided to do it again.”