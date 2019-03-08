Shelton Community Briefs

DTC St. Patrick’s Day dinner set

The Shelton Democratic Town Committee’s St. Patrick’s Day dinner will be Sunday, March 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Highland Golf Club, 261 Wooster Street, Shelton. For reservations to this traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, contact Quinn Weber at qaweber@gmail.com

‘Speak Sobriety’ program March 20

Author and speaker Stephen Hill will discuss his book, A Journey to Recovery, at a community event on Wednesday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Shelton High School auditorium. Hill, a law student, will tell the story of his battle with drug addiction and his journey to recovery. He will also “discuss vaping and substance abuse prevention during the event, which is sponsored by the Shelton Youth Service Bureau. For more information, call 203-924-7614 or email sysb@cityofshelton.org.

Shelton Art League meeting to feature top artist

The Shelton Art League (formerly Bridgeport Art League), a diverse group of artists, will meet on Monday, March 18, at noon at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, second floor, room 2. After a brief meeting, the league’s “Artist of the Month” Paul Iversen will demonstrate his use of acrylics in a seascape painting. Iversen studied at Paier Art School and Southern Connecticut State University and has worked in various media — including pencil, pen and ink, water colors, pastels, oils and acrylics. Visit sheltonartleague.org for more information. Guests are welcome.

Learning to create pysanky eggs

The Plumb Memorial Library is offering a craft program that teaches participants how to create pysanky eggs. The program will be held March 30 at 9 a.m. in the main meeting room on the upper floor of the library.

Debora Semonich will teach the ancient Eastern European art of decorating Easter eggs. Participants at this hands-on beginners’ workshop will create their own pysanka to take home with them.

Demonstrated will be how to write your design on the egg with wax, dye it, and remove the wax to reveal the colorful finished egg.

Registration is required. To register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at 203-925-2580 or visit sheltonlibrary.org. The library is located at 65 Wooster Street.