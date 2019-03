Diane Massafra is the featured artist at the Plumb Memorial Library in March.

The public is invited to view her work during regular library hours. Massafra, a 30-year Shelton resident, began making clay sculptures in high school and then began drawing with color pencils. After an apprehensive start to painting with acrylics, she later found she enjoyed it.

For more information, call the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 724-1580.