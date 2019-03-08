Crossword Puzzle for March 7

Correction: This week’s crossword puzzle clues incorrectly ran in print. Here are the correct puzzle clues and the puzzle grid.

Xword_030719

Mouthwatering

Across

1 Disprove

7 Where one stands

13 Ablutionary vessel

17 Beginning

18 Deep purplish red

20 Gypsy’s deck

22 They’re good with butter and gravy

24 Tear into

26 Shade of blonde

27 Cause of wrinkles

28 Some hosp. tests

30 Feudal worker

31 On the ball

35 Bank clerk

38 Sri Lanka export

39 Place to shop

40 Violet starter

42 Section, briefly

44 Cry of surprise

45 Goes good on white or rye

47 Prefix with surgery or transmitter

49 “Arabian Nights” menace

50 Squirrel’s nest

51 Romanov ruler

54 Eclipse phenomenon

57 Annoyed

60 Devil’s tongue, e.g.

62 “The Wild Swans at Coole” poet

64 Grinder

65 Vanquished

67 Italian restaurant favorite

70 Risks some cash

71 New Mexico art community

73 Union agreement?

74 It’s loaded

76 Four six-packs

79 Seafood order

84 “Maude” was one

88 Count Basie’s “___ Darlin'”

89 Beseech

90 ___ Bora (Afghan region)

92 “Naughty you!”

93 Promised land

95 Honeybunch

98 Hacienda room

100 Louse-to-be

101 Mooring sites

103 Battercake filled with feta

107 Arctic native

109 Noodlehead

111 Needle

112 Elaine ___ (“Seinfeld” role)

113 Wrigley Field flora

114 Rubicon crosser

116 Relaxed

117 Magic charm

119 Kind of D.A.

120 Follow

122 Abbr. on a French envelope

125 “Ali” is one, in brief

127 San Francisco’s “staff of life”

134 Caterpillar rival

135 Involves

136 On the ship

137 Identifying mark

138 Mentally infirm with age

139 “Star Trek” character

Down

1 Italia’s capital

2 History chapters

3 Frozen seafood entrée, usually

4 “Yuck!”

5 Backgammon impossibility

6 Cricket wicket

7 Air pollution

8 London art gallery

9 ___ Khan

10 Asian holiday

11 Popular card game

12 Symbol of strength

13 Sorority letters

14 Is no longer

15 Gael’s tongue

16 Christmas dinner possibility

19 Inquired

21 Skin problem

23 Like some answers

25 Pewter component

29 Gruesome

32 Soft shoe

33 Deluge refuge

34 Pastoral pipe

35 Sum (Abbr.)

36 “Hoc ___ in votis”

37 Young fellows

39 Beach

40 Consumers

41 Basketball shot

43 Injured parties

44 Misjudge

45 Plagiarize

46 New Deal org.

48 Romaine lettuce

52 Word of support

53 Soak flax

55 Protein source

56 Bodybuilder’s pride

58 Kitchen addition?

59 Narc’s org.

61 Drag beginning?

63 Lead-in to boy or girl

66 Greenbacks

68 Dept. store stuff

69 Noise from the barn

70 Two out of two

72 Date

75 Fire starter?

76 Actor Gulager

77 River islet

78 Meals on buns

80 Unhinged

81 Pindar work

82 Fails

83 Clear the slate

85 Spam, e.g.

86 Leaves out

87 City on the Moselle

89 It has a shell

91 A pint, maybe

94 Lulu

96 Takes steps

97 Cassowary’s cousin

99 “Dancing Queen” group

102 Pouches

104 Type of canal

105 “___ Liaisons Dangereuses”

106 Suffix with serpent

107 Life’s partner

108 Steer clear of

110 Out of fashion

115 Some jackets

116 Bird-to-be

118 Oil cartel

119 Maple genus

120 Birthday gift for a young girl

121 Yorkshire river

123 K follower

124 Small whirlpool

126 Lyrical Gershwin

128 Sport ___ (all-purpose vehicle)

129 Did a marathon

130 502, Roman

131 “___ anyone seen the remote?”

132 Brits on TV inits.

133 Kanga’s kid