The Shelton Sparks won the Junior Varsity Recreational League championship.

Team members (front row) are: Murphy Riddle and Emmie Riley; (second row) Kathryn Recker, Emme Shampnois, Sammi Denihan and Ally Burrows; (third row) Abby Montero, Melanie Kozlowski, Charlotte French and Maggie Lupa; (fourth row) coaches Scott Burrows and Marty Denihan.