Wrestling: Ray Weiner takes second at New England championships

Nothing came easy for Shelton High’s Ray Weiner on his way to earning second at the New England championships.

Three of the 220-pound senior’s five matches went into overtime.

Weiner defeated New Hampshire champion Noah Giffard of Concord, 3-2 in triple OT in the second round, escaping with 17 seconds remaining.

In the quarterfinals, Weiner edged William Ogebebor of Foxborough, Mass., 3-2, with a takedown with 38 seconds remaining.

In the semifinals, Weiner beat the No. 2 wrestler from Massachusetts, O.J. Pekacar of Dedham, 3-1 in overtime with a takedown just nine seconds into the extra session.

But the overtime magic ended in the championship final against undefeated Omar Eldaly of Shawsheen Valley Tech from Billerica, Massachusetts in a 5-4 loss in double overtime.

Eldaly (58-0), the Massachusetts champion, escaped and got a takedown with 15 seconds left to secure the win

“Ray’s final match was named the Most Exciting Match of the Tournament,” Shelton head coach Bill Maloney said. “He was down with 12 seconds to go and couldn’t escape to tie the match and force ultimate tie breaker.

“Ray, who was named to the Academic All-State team, finished the season 46-5 and in his career was 148-32. That ties him for second on the all-time list with Sean Kellett. Patrick Gillen is first with 204 wins.”