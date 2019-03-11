Monroe man charged with assaulting former girlfriend

A Monroe man grabbed his ex-girlfriend and dragged her by the hair before assaulting her early Monday, according to Shelton Police.

Scott Ralston, 34, allegedly began pounding on the door to his ex-girlfriend’s residence at 3 a.m. Monday. According to police, the woman barricaded herself and her 2-year-old son inside by placing a couch against the locked door.

Shelton Police said Ralston kicked the door until he was able to get in, where he dragged the woman by the hair into the kitchen, then began hitting and kicking her. Her son was present during the attack, police said.

The woman attempted to call 911, but Ralston grabbed the phone out of her hand and threw it across the room according, to police reports.

Ralston fled after stealing prescription medications from the residence.

The woman was evaulated by EMS at the scene and refused further treatment, according to Shelton Police.

Ralston was found at Griffin Hospital, where he was taken into custody.

Ralston was charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is due for arraignment at State Superior Court in Derby Tuesday, March 12.