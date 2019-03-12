Valley Shakespeare Festival presents the Merchant of Venice

Paula Murphy Meehan photo.
Valley Shakespeare Festival presents Shakespeare’s controversial comedy, The Merchant of Venice, Thursday through Saturday, March 14-16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m., at Echo Hose, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton.  

The play examines intolerance, religious law in civil society, justice and mercy.

Tickets are $10 for students with ID, teachers, library staff and seniors, $20 for individual seats and $35 for table seats. Tickets are available for purchase through eventbrite.com/e/the-merchant-of-venice-tickets-55129855883. For more information, visit vsfestival.org or call 203-513-9446.

Valley Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit professional theater company dedicated to providing free and low-cost theater to the communities of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

 

 

