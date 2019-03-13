On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Anything Goes, March 14-16, 7 p.m., New Canaan High School Auditorium, 11 Farm Rd., New Canaan. Presented by New Canaan High School Theatre. Tickets $15-$18. Info: newcanaanhighschooltheatre.com.

The Addams Family, March 15, 16, 22 and 23, 7:30 p.m.; March 17, 2 p.m.; Snow date, March 24, 2 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 N Salem Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$15. Online sales begin March 1 at rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750.

Sister Act, March 15 through April 7, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

THIS WEEKEND

Extreme Magic with Illusionist Eric Wilzig, March 16, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Barnum Museum fund-raiser. Tickets $25-$65. Info: BijouTheatreCT.com.

The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

Clever Little Lies, Fridays-Sundays, through March 17, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Comedic play presented by Square One Theatre Company. Tickets $20-$22. Info: squareonetheatre.com, 203-375-8778.

The Merchant of Venice, through March 17, 415 Howe Ave., Shelton. Tickets: $10-$35. Info: vsfestival.org, 203-513-9446.

An Evening of One Acts, through March 30, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Eight original, unpublished short plays will be performed. Tickets $28-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

ADVANCE

Play It Again, Square One: Clever Little Lies, March 19, noon, Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food, March 20 and 21, noon-1:30 p.m., Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. One-act play readings and lunch. Tickets $49. Info: jibproductions.org.

Chicago City Limits, March 21, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Dick Cavett, March 23, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. He will interview Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Tickets $40-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Magician Mike Super, March 24, 4:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Tricks of the Trade, March 25, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Shen Yun 2019, March 29, 7:30 p.m.; March 30, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; March 31, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Classical Chinese dance. Tickets $64-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

Liege Lord, March 30, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Ron Gartner, March 31, 5 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s Ruddigore, April 6 and 13, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Troupers Light Opera Company performs. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

The Music of Jesus Christ Superstar, April 6, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk; April 12, 8 p.m., Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Benefit performances by Paul Green Rock Academy. Tickets $20. Info: PaulGreenRock.com.

A Flight of Angels staged reading, April 6, 8 p.m., Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Free; donations accepted. Info: badthespian@gmail.com.

Angelina Ballerina the Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. For children. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

David Sedaris, April 11, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: palacestamford.org.

Snow White, April 13-May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. For children. Tickets $23.75. Info: dtcab.com.

Illusionist Rick Thomas, April 20, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $24.75-$47.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Garcia Project, April 20, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20-$25. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Full Monty, April 26 through May 19, Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Tickets $37. Info: dtcab.com.

Thunder from Down Under, April 27, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Australian male revue. Ages 18 and up. Tickets $25-$60. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

PJ MASKS LIVE!, April 30, 3 and 6 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. For children. Tickets: $35-$110. Info: palacestamford.org.

Jay Leno, May 2, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $54-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Kevin James, May 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $46-$96. Info: palacestamford.org.