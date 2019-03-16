Kneads & Cravings: Elevating comfort food

Honestly, is there anything more comforting than macaroni and cheese? It’s just one of those great recipes that requires little effort while bringing all sorts of joy given that it is cheese .

Now just because something is comfortable, doesn’t mean you can’t make it fancy. Add some decadence to your mac and cheese by changing up your regular recipe. Add bacon, broccoli, a speciality cheese or bake it to give it a little crunch.

Amp up your macaroni game and give this recipe that calls for bacon and truffle oil a try.

Bacon Truffle Macaroni and Cheese

Serves 6-8

1 pound of macaroni (whatever shape you prefer)

5 ½ cups milk

3 ½ cups shredded cheddar

2 ½ cups shredded smoked gouda

1 ½ cups grated parmesan

½ cup flour

½ cup bread crumbs

6 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon truffle oil

10-12 slices cooked bacon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees while boiling water for the macaroni per directions on pasta box. In a large pot melt the butter; once melted, stir in the flour and gradually whisk in the milk. Once the milk/butter mixture is thick and has come to a boil add the cheddar, gouda and 1 cup of the parmesan into the pot and stir until the cheese is a thick, smooth sauce. While the cheese is melting down, mix the bread crumbs with the remaining ½ cup of parmesan and put to the side. Cook the bacon until it’s crispy and break into small pieces. Once the macaroni is cooked, strain the noodles and pour it into the cheese sauce with the bacon and combine the ingredients. Once everything is mixed, pour the macaroni and cheese into a pan, sprinkle the bread crumb/cheese mixture over the top. Drizzle the truffle oil over the bread crumbs and bake it for 30 minutes. Once baked, let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.