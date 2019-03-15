Rockin’ Around The Decades: Studio 54 Night to benefit The Center for Family Justice

A Studio 54 themed night of dining and dancing at Vazzano’s Four Seasons in Stratford on Saturday, March 30, will benefit The Center for Family Justice (CFJ), which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence in six local communities.

Band Together, a nonprofit community of musicians who have helped raise more than $3.4 million for local families and children in need, will be the featured performers at Rockin’ Around the Decades: Studio 54. The benefit will mark Band Together’s 100th and final performance as its members move on to other musical ventures.

Tri-chairs for the event are CFJ Board of Directors members Sofia Goncalves of Trumbull, Nancy Lessard of Shelton and Anna Rodrigues of Monroe, a CFJ volunteer.

“We’re so excited to invite our friends and supporters to what will be a fun, festive celebration with Band Together,” said Debra A. Greeenwood, President and CEO of The Center for Family Justice. “Combining the talents of Band Together with the music of the Studio 54 era will have everyone out on the dance floor supporting our important vital mission.”

Tickets for the evening, which will feature emcee Jay “Ice” Piccorillo of Micalizzi’s Italian Ice in Bridgeport, are $75 per person and include beer, wine and a buffet dinner. Cocktails will be available from a cash bar. The festivities begin at 7 p.m., and end at 11 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 337 Kenyon Street in Stratford.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities contact CFJ’s Development & Events Coordinator Chalae Satawhite at CSatawhite@CenterforFamilyJustice.org or call 203-334-6154, ext. 135.

The Center for Family Justice Inc. (formerly The Center for Women and Families of Eastern Fairfield County Inc.), brings all domestic and sexual violence and child abuse services – crisis intervention, police, prosecutors, civil/legal providers, counseling – under one roof, in our headquarters in Bridgeport. Together, we work to break the cycle of violence by helping those in crisis restore their lives. Although our name has changed, they provide free, confidential, bilingual crisis services in Bridgeport, Easton, Fairfield, Monroe, Stratford and Trumbull.

The Center answers more than 2,000 calls on a 24-hour crisis hotline; assists with the civil and criminal court processes for more than 3,000 survivors of domestic violence; responds to more than 300 survivors of sexual assault and their families; provides a safe home for more than 100 women and children fleeing domestic abuse; and coordinates the investigations of more than 100 cases of child sexual and severe physical abuse, developing service plans for the young survivors and their families.

In addition, CFJ is also provides community education, focused on prevention, on local college campuses and to schools, community organizations and local businesses through its Training Institute.

For more information, visit CenterForFamilyJustice.org.