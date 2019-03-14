Shelton Senior Center lists weekly activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Friday, March 15
8 Walking Club
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
10:30 Valley Parish Nurses
12 St. Patrick’s Celebration
No pool, low impact exercise, bingo, cardio lite or lunch today.
Monday, March 18
9:30 Exercise
9:30 Computers
9:30 Chronic Disease Management Class w/Griffin
10 Arts & Crafts
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Move-It with Darlene
12 Canasta
12:15 Low Impact Exercise
1 Billiard Mixer
1 Ballroom Cardio
1 Bonus Bingo
1 Painting (open studio)
Tuesday, March 19
Aquaturf
9 Strength Train
9:15 Drivers Safety AARP
9:30 Bridge
9:30 Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 Strength Train
12 Crochet & Knitting
12 Ladies Pool
12:30 Pinochle
12:30-2:30 Sentimental Journey Band and Dancing
1 Meet & Greet Social
1 Pool Lessons
1 Mah Jongg
1:30 AARP Chapter Meeting
Wednesday, March 20
9 Free Facials
9:15 Zumba Gold
9:30 Exercise
9:30-11:30 Matter of Balance
10 Quilting
10 Arts & Crafts
10 Scrabble
10:15 Exercise
10:30 Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 Bridge Lessons
10:30 Attorney Drazen
12 Chorus
12:30 Low Impact Exercise
1 Grief Support
1 Pinochle
1 Bingo
1:30 Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, March 21
9 Strength Train
10 Square Dancing
10:30 Strength Train
12:30 Beginner Line Dancing
1 Yoga with Jill
1 Bridge
1 Pinochle
1:30 Sweating to the Oldies
2 Wii Bowling
2:30 Tai Chi
4:30 Caregivers Seminar
Friday, March 22
8 Walking Club
9:30 Register for June Trips
9:30 Computer & Photo Club
9:30 Exercise
10 Dominoes
12:30 Low Impact Exercise
1 Bingo
3 Cardio Lite