Police: Monroe man kicked in door, assaulted ex

A Monroe man was arrested after he allegedly kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home and assaulted her in front of her son.

In a prepared statement, Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said 34-year-old Monroe resident Scott Ralston showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s Shelton home at about 3 a.m. Monday, pounding on the door.

“The ex-girlfriend, who was in the residence with her 2-year-old son, barricaded herself in by placing a couch against the locked door,” Bango said. “Ralston kicked the door until he was able to make entry. Once inside Ralston grabbed the ex-girlfriend by the hair and dragged her into the kitchen where he hit and kicked her. The incident took place in the presence of the victim’s 2-year-old son.”

The victim tried calling 911 but Ralston grabbed the phone from her and threw it across the room, Bango said. He then stole some prescription medication and fled, police said.

Ralston’s ex-girlfriend was checked by EMS and refused further treatment, Bango said. Ralston was found at Griffin Hospital and arrested.

Ralston was charged with home invasion, third-degree assault, interfering with an emergency call, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment Tuesday at Superior Court in Derby.