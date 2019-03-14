Perillo, McGorty to host sports equipment drive

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty are organizing a sports equipment drive for the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley. The drive is starts March 20 and will run through April 4.

Residents can bring their new or lightly-used sports equipment to the following locations:

Shelton City Hall, 54 Hill St., Shelton

Plumb Library, 65 Wooster St., Shelton

Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St., Shelton

Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St., Shelton

Huntington Fire Co. No. 3., 44 Church St., Shelton

White Hills Fire Co. No. 5, 2 School St., Shelton

Pine Rock Park Fire Co. No. 4, 722 Long Hill Ave., Shelton

Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley, 1 Positive Place, Shelton

For questions or more information about the event, contact Harrison Brooks at 860-240-8700.