Doctor accused of altering patient’s medical chart

The state Medical Examining Board has reprimanded and fined Dr. Judith Major of Shelton $7,500 for changing a patient’s chart after DPH officials notified her that the patient had filed a complaint with them.

When certifying the patient, a retired police officer, for a medical marijuana prescription, Major stated an incorrect diagnosis, a spinal cord injury, and omitted the correct diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder, records show. She then altered some of the patient’s records by adding the correct diagnosis after the fact, records show. While the patient complained that Major had knowingly misstated the original diagnosis, DPH officials were unable to substantiate that the errors were deliberate.

Major’s medical license was also placed on probation for six months, during which she must take a course in medical documentation and hire a doctor to review her medical marijuana certification patients. In signing the consent order, Major chose not to contest the allegations.

This story was reported under a partnership with the Connecticut Health I-Team, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to health reporting.